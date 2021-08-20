解封後計畫一趟台東之旅！三大網美打卡景點再度開放｜Begin your long-awaited domestic travel trip in Taitung!

【看CP學英文】為了抗疫，所有台灣人民都辛苦了！在這段居家辦公上學的日子，不妨趁著週末到台東踏青舒壓吧。以下提供台東三大打卡景點，讓它絕美的鄉間小道及歷史遺跡為枯燥的生活增添點樂趣。出門在外也別忘了做好防疫措施喔！

It hasn’t been easy for anyone in Taiwan to combat COVID-19. After enduring past the grueling semi-lockdown period for the past three months, why not take a tour to Taitung on a beautiful weekend to let off steam?

Paying a visit to picturesque country roads and historic relics is definitely going to spice up your lives, so we’ve provided three places to get those #Instaworthy photos that you sorely miss. However, do make sure to follow the COVID-19 restrictions when out and about!

池上伯朗大道 ｜Mr. Brown Avenue

騎乘腳踏車穿梭在山間的稻田中是如此夢幻，難怪伯朗大道又名「翡翠的天堂路」！漫步鄉間小道欣賞美景的同時，別忘了尋找「金城武樹」喔！另外，超夯的天堂盪鞦韆便作落於天堂路的盡頭，十分適合拍照留影。

Mr. Brown Avenue runs through golden rice fields surrounded by stunning mountain views which is a perfect cycling route. It’s no wonder the road has been coined, the “emerald road of paradise.”

While roaming the breathtaking settings, make sure to stop by the famous Takeshi Kaneshiro tree, which made its debut in advertisements for Mr. Brown Coffee.

You’ll also find a popular set of swings perfect for #Instaworthy photos down the road.

地址｜How to get there ：台東縣池上鄉錦新三號道路｜From Chishang Train Station, drive south on route 197. Mr. Brown Avenue starts at the intersection of 197 and route East 6.

鹿野神社｜Luye Shrine

日據時期，日本人在花東設有許多村落，為鼓勵日本人前來開墾，便興建許多日本神道教的神社，而鹿野神社為當時日本人重要的信仰中心之一。現在的神社保留當年基座，由日本師傅重建而成，僅供參觀用。

Back in the Japanese colonial era, Taitung and Hualien were home to many Japanese villages.

To attract more Japanese people to Taiwan, scores of Shinto shrines were built, and the Luye Shrine played a major role for the purpose of worshipping.

Now, only the pedestal of the past Luye Shrine remains while the rest of the building has been reconstructed by a Japanese craftsman.

No longer dedicated to deities, Luye Shrine is now a building with a grand historical status.

地址｜How to get there ：台東縣鹿野鄉光榮路308號｜No. 308, Guangrong Rd., Luye Township, Taitung County | 電話｜Phone: 089-551637

台灣國際熱氣球嘉年華 | Taiwan International Balloon Festival

今年的台東熱氣球嘉年華雖然成了「台東人」限定版，僅有台東人可以前往照出每年一次的美景。但是為了讓一樣熱愛台東的粉絲也能欣賞熱氣球的美，台東縣政府特別企劃了線上直播，利用360度影像技術帶著電腦前的朋友身歷其境！

邁入第11年的熱氣球嘉年華即使與往年有些不同，然而依舊不變的是可愛的熱氣球，而今年的主打更是一隻身穿布農族傳統服飾的Hello Kitty，有幸到現場的各位記得與它照像留念！

This year’s Taiwan International Balloon Festival is limited to Taitung citizens only, meaning only those living in the area can see in person the wonderful scenes that have drawn many tourists there annually.

However, the Taitung government tried their best to include others to participate in the event, setting up 360-degree livestreaming cameras for people to look at every day, specifically for avid fans who love the beauty of Taitung and air balloons.

Though the 11th anniversary of this yearly event is a bit different from the rest, the balloons are still as adorable as ever.

If you’re lucky enough to be there in person, or if you’re watching at home, make sure not to miss the huge Hello Kitty balloon in Bunun’s traditional clothing!

直播時間：8/14~9/12 每日 5:30~7:00 及 17:00~19:00

直播連結：https://reurl.cc/ogGb3g

Live streaming time: Every day from 5:30~7:00 to 17:00~19:00, 8/14~9/12

Live streaming link: https://reurl.cc/ogGb3g