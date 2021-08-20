影／葫蘆化身為藝術品　男子苦練多年成雕刻家｜Chinese artist refines skills to transform gourds into masterpieces

【看CP學英文】說到葫蘆，大部分的人會聯想到老一輩的人所使用的容器，如今，在它逐漸淹沒於歷史的洪流中，有人試圖將其化為藝術作品以保存這個文化。

When it comes to the gourd, most people would likely associate it with containers used by the older generation.

Now, as it’s slowly becoming obscured in history, some are trying to preserve the utensils’ culture by turning it into artworks.

今年70歲的梁平安住在陕西省西安市，自學了多年的葫蘆雕刻。走進梁平安的工作室可以發現，隨處可見大大小小的葫蘆吸引住無數人的目光。

Liang Ping An (梁平安), 70, lives in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province, and has been a self-taught gourd carver for many years.

Walking into Liang’s studio, you can find gourds of all sizes everywhere, attracting the attention of countless visitors.

梁平安表示，他從小就喜歡寫字與篆刻，因為葫蘆的諧音是「福祿」，是最能象徵吉祥的代表物，所以自從接觸到葫蘆後就開始積極進行創作。

Liang Ping An said that he has always been fond of writing and seal carving ever since he was a child.

As the gourd sounds a lot like the word “fortune” in Chinese and is symbolic of good luck, he has been actively creating gourds since his first introduction.

他也點出，每一個葫蘆都有它獨特的地方，不會有兩個一模一樣的葫蘆。想要雕刻的作品也要挑選適合的葫蘆植物，如果莖部比較粗，葫蘆皮也會比較厚，適合雕刻人像、佛像。

He also pointed out that each gourd has its own unique characteristics adding that no two gourds are identical.

If the stem is thicker, the skin of the gourd will be thicker, making it suitable for carving human and Buddha statues, Liang revealed.

梁平安也說，雕刻葫蘆需要一定水準的書法與繪畫能力，也要能有慧眼識出什麼樣的葫蘆適合篆刻出何種形式。

He also said that carving a gourd requires a certain level of calligraphy and painting ability as well as the capability to see what kind of gourd is suitable for what form of seal carving.

對於一般人來說，葫蘆只是平凡無奇的東西，然而卻在梁平安的手中被賦予了新的生命與價值，化腐朽為神奇，將葫蘆變化成一個個獨一無二的珍貴藝術品。

To the general public, gourds are just ordinary things, but in the hands of Liang Ping An, they are given a new life and value, transforming them into unique and precious artworks.