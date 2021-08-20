Six local, 3 imported cases reported in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed 6 new domestic cases, 3 imported COVID-19 cases, and 1 death on Friday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,906.

The new cases reported today include 4 men and 2 women, with the youngest being not yet five, and the oldest being over sixty. Three of the confirmed cases began displaying symptoms on Aug. 18 while the other three are asymptomatic.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City accounted for 3 cases, Taipei City reported 2 cases and Changhua County reported 1 new case.

The latest virus-related death was a man in his sixties (case 15492) who had a history of chronic disease and had previously been in contact with confirmed cases.

He developed coughing symptoms on July 9 and was hospitalized on July 16 after developing a fever and losing consciousness. His infection was confirmed a day later and he died on Aug. 18.

The CECC reported that among the 14,692 cases recorded between May 11 and Aug. 18, 13,550 had been released from quarantine, accounting for 92.2% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

Meanwhile, 3 imported cases from Romania (case 16011), Bangladesh (case 16012), and the U.K. (case 16013) were reported today.

All three had submitted negative test results prior to boarding their flights to Taiwan.

The 2 men and 1 woman are aged between 20 and 50 and had arrived between Aug. 6 and Aug. 17.