日本超豪華巴士引熱議　座位設備如飛機商務艙等級｜Japan’s ultra-luxurious bus encourages travelers amid pandemic

【看CP學英文】在選擇出遊交通工具時，許多人並不會直接選擇乘坐巴士，因為在一般人的印象裡，搭乘巴士雖然價格較為划算，但在乘坐體驗上來說，相較於其他交通工具也較不舒適。

When choosing a way of traveling for a trip, many people will not select the bus as their first choice, due to the general impression that though it is more economical, the riding experience is less comfortable than other modes of transportation.

也因如此，對於需要於夜間開始旅程的人，搭乘巴士可能不會成為其第一首選。

For this reason, taking the bus may not be the first to come to the mind of those who will have an overnight journey.

然而，日本巴士運營商Willer Express近期推出了一款令人驚奇的夜行巴士，在巴士上配有可供乘客斜躺的座椅，號稱可以提供乘客比飛經濟艙更多的個人空間。

However, Japanese bus operator Willer Express recently launched a surprising night bus with reclining seats to provide passengers with more space than a seat in an airplane’s economy class.

與日本的許多夜間巴士一樣，這個新的ReBorn巴士每排擁有三個非連接座位，但ReBorn巴士與眾不同的是，在每位乘客的座位上，都配有電動躺椅和擱腳板及一張專屬乘客的個人桌子和充電，而這些貼心的設備，也大大提升乘客在旅途中的舒適度。

Like many night buses in Japan, this new ReBorn bus has three non-attached seats in each row, but the ReBorn bus is different in that each passenger’s seat is equipped with an electric recliner and footrest as well as a personal table and charging port for the passenger.

These thoughtful facilities are sure to greatly enhance the comfort of the passenger during the journey.

與在日本旅遊時經常選擇的交通工具新幹線相比，ReBorn巴士另一項優點為更為便宜的價格。

Another advantage of the ReBorn bus is that it is cheaper than the Shinkansen bullet train, which is often used when traveling in Japan.

不少網友指出，除了乘車價格划算外，ReBorn巴士甚至可提供乘客一個舒適的空間過夜，又再次的替旅客省下一筆額外的住宿費，可說是十分的便利。

Many social media users pointed out that in addition to the cost-effective ride, the ReBorn bus can not only provide passengers with a comfortable place to spend the night but also help them save an extra accommodation fee which is an even better incentive to some.

ReBorn 巴士實際上於去年夏天已推出，但由於疫情持續延燒，日本的許多民眾仍無出遊打算，ReBorn巴士直到最近才以車附內有豪華設備，在網上引起熱議。網友也紛紛表示：「疫情過後一定要搭一次看看！」、「看起來好舒適啊」相信在將來疫情趨緩時，ReBorn巴士一定能成為旅客們在選擇交通工具時考慮的選項之一。

The ReBorn bus was launched last summer, but as the pandemic situation was extremely severe at the time, many people in Japan had no plans to travel.

Therefore, as the pandemic slows down a little, the ReBorn bus only recently became viral on the internet as more travelers take note of its luxurious equipment.

Social media users have also commented that they will definitely give the bus a try once traveling is deemed safe, while others greatly lauded its impeccable design.