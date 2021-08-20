迪士尼新動畫來台取景？神似花蓮「麻糬洞」畫面曝 ｜Disney’s new trailer features similar scene from Hualien’s Shimen Cave

【看CP學英文】台灣各地有著大大小小的秘境，不少人為了目睹難得一見的美景，不管在遠也要前去一探究竟，倘佯在幽靜的山水風景中。

There are a lot of hidden gems all over Taiwan, and many try their best to seek them out to witness the rare and beautiful scenery.

No matter how far away these places may be, avid travelers continue to explore the island’s landscape.

迪士尼影業今年7月釋出原創動畫預告片《路卡的夏天》並在8月6日上映，片中的背景在義大利小鎮，有著濃厚的濱海風情，不料有台灣網友意外發現，預告片中的其中一處美景竟然神似花蓮縣豐濱鄉的秘境「麻糬洞」。

The trailer for Disney’s new animated movie “Luca” was released in Taiwan in July 2021, with the film release revealed to be on Aug. 6.

The film is set in a small Italian town and mainly features the clear body of water nearby and the town it surrounds.

However, some eagle-eyed Taiwanese social media users discovered that one of the beautiful scenes in the trailer looked oddly similar to the Shimen Cave in Fengbin Township, Hualien County, which caused a stir online.

根據聯合報所述，導演埃里康·卡薩羅薩為了幫動畫片尋找靈感，回到他童年的家鄉。只見影片中有一幕是鏡頭在山洞內，往外望去看見兩位主角在山洞口玩耍，而眼尖的網友立刻發現，這畫面居然跟花蓮的「麻糬洞」有九成像，讓眾人不禁笑說「原來迪士尼來台灣取景了」。

According to local Chinese-language media, director Errico Casarosa returned to his childhood home in search of inspiration for the animated film.

In the trailer, one of the scenes showed the two main characters jumping in a cave, and sharp-eyed social media users immediately linked the scene to Hualien’s “Shimen Cave.”

This led many to jokingly claim that “Disney looked to Taiwan for inspiration.”

預告片一出，引起許多網友熱烈討論，「真的非常像花蓮麻糬洞欸!」、「這裡美到不行」、「原來還有這麼棒的地方，我都不知道」、「有朝一日要去朝聖一下」、「陽光、沙灘、比基尼我來了」。

Following the trailer’s release, the video generated enthusiastic discussions among social media users, who exclaimed, “It really does look like Hualien’s Shimen Cave! ,

Others quickly joined in, praising the cave for its beauty avid travelers vowed to visit the place soon.

而花蓮縣豐濱鄉公所也在官方Facebook貼文表示，「豐濱生活，處處是美景原來不用去義大利，來豐濱就有了！歡迎來豐濱旅遊」，希望喜歡這部動畫片的影迷有朝一日可以前來觀光。

The Fengbin Township Office in Hualien County also posted on its official Facebook page, advertising, “Life in Fengbin is beautiful everywhere. You don’t have to go to Italy, you can come to Fengbin! Welcome to Fengbin!”

Hopefully, fans of the new film will visit there in the coming days as the pandemic situation stabilizes in Taiwan.