影／結繩與現代藝術擦出新火花　從繩結一探中國歷史脈絡｜Traditional knots and jewelry design create dashing match

【看CP學英文】中國據文書記載以來，已有三千多年的歷史，在這漫漫歲月中也產生了許多獨一無二的藝術技巧。

Chinese history has been documented for more than 3,000 years and has recorded many unique artistic techniques over this long period of time.

這些技藝不單單表現出中國對於美的體現，更內藏著中國的歷史脈絡。

These techniques not only express the Chinese embodiment of beauty but also encompass the historical context of China.

結繩技藝是中華民族特有的手工編結技術，具有悠久的歷史。結繩技藝的起源可以追溯到距今已經有2000年的東漢。

The art of knotting is a unique hand-knotting technique of the Chinese people.

The origin of the knotting technique can be traced back to the Eastern Han Dynasty, which is almost 2000 years ago.

在當時，繩結不僅是人們日常生活中必備的用具，同時還具有記載歷史的重要作用。

In those days, knots were not only a necessary tool in people’s daily lives but also played an important role in recording down history.

根據《周易．繫辭下》記載「上古結繩而治，後世聖人易之以書目契。」意思是指上古時代的人，都用打繩結來作約定，後來聖人才以用文字作為代替，可見結繩在中國歷史上，可說是佔有一席之地。

According to an ancient text, people used to tie knots to make contracts, and only later did the sages begin using writing as a substitute. Therefore, it can be said that knotting has a place in Chinese history.

2018年時，因結繩技藝在無論是藝術或是歷史上，都有屬於自己的獨特性，而被列入盟市級非物質文化遺產項目之一。

In 2018, the knotting technique was listed as one of the intangible cultural heritage items at the municipal level because of its uniqueness in both art and history.

焦瑞吉自小與奶奶學習結繩技藝，長大後從事珠寶教學工作的她，也將結繩應用在珠寶設計上，將傳統技藝與現代藝術做結合，碰撞出藝術技藝間的火花，也因此產生了許多美麗的作品。

Jiao Ruiji learned the art of knotting with her grandmother since she was a child, and grew up teaching jewelry design.

She later combined knotting with jewelry designing, pairing traditional techniques with modern art to create a new art technique that resulted in many beautiful pieces.

焦瑞吉在訪談中透露，「編首飾的時候，我們也會結合寶石的顏色及形狀去設計它的圖案，這個組合變化也是需要個人創新的一部份。」

In an interview, Jiao Ruiji revealed that “When we knit jewelry, we also combine the color and shape of the stones to design its pattern; this combination of changes is also part of personal innovation.”

對於將結繩與珠寶設計做結合這項創新的思維，焦瑞吉也分享，「學藝的過程十分漫長，『堅持』這兩個字很重要，關鍵是你自己也喜歡才行。」

As for the innovative idea of combining knotted rope with jewelry design, Jiao Ruiji shared, “The process of learning the art is very long, and ‘persistence’ is very important.”

這一條條五彩斑斕的線繩與寶石的美妙結合，透過一雙靈巧的手，碰撞、摩擦出不同的火花，也賦予結繩技藝這項傳統的藝術新生命，就像是歷史不斷更迭、交雜出新的篇章一般。結繩仍有許多令人尋味之處，等待世人去挖掘並體會它的美好。

This wonderful combination of colorful string and gemstones, created through a pair of dexterous hands, collide and create different art pieces, giving new life to the traditional art of knotting.

This can also be seen as an embodiment of how history is constantly changing and intermingling to create new chapters.

There are still many intriguing aspects of knotting just waiting for the world to discover.