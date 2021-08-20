Boston orders masks in indoor public venues starting Aug. 27

BOSTON (AP) — Masks will be required for all indoor public places in Boston starting Aug. 27 as the city moves to contain rising COVID-19 infections blamed on the highly contagious delta variant, acting Mayor Kim Janey said Friday.

Janey’s office issued a statement saying the mandate will apply to everyone age 2 and older who enters a business, retail shop, club, government office or any other public venue.

Janey said the mask mandate was being imposed ahead of the arrival of more than 50,000 college students from across the nation and a return to classes for more than 50,000 Boston Public School students.

“There is nothing more important than Boston’s safe recovery, reopening, and renewal from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “We know that masks work best when everyone wears one. Requiring masks indoors is a proactive public health measure to limit transmission of the delta variant, boost the public confidence in our businesses and venues, and protect the residents of our city who are too young for vaccination.”

On Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker said tens of thousands of state workers in Massachusetts will need to prove they’re fully inoculated against COVID-19 by October or risk losing their jobs.

Massachusetts remains one of the most vaccinated states in the nation, with more than 64% of residents fully inoculated against COVID-19. But cases have been creeping up in recent weeks.