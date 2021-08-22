Rays place slugger Nelson Cruz on COVID-19 injured list

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have placed designated hitter Nelson Cruz on the COVID-19 injured list.

The move was announced Sunday about one hour before the Rays hosted the Chicago White Sox in a matchup of AL division leaders. It was not clear if Cruz tested positive for the coronavirus or was deemed a close contact of someone who did.

The 41-year-old slugger, acquired from Minnesota last month, is hitting .198 with seven homers and 18 RBIs in 24 games with Tampa Bay. He has a .270 batting average, with 26 homers and 68 RBIs this season.

Cruz is 42nd on the career home run list with 443.

The Rays recalled right-handed pitcher Chris Mazza from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports