President Tsai receives first shot of Medigen vaccine

TAIPEI (The China Post) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) received the Medigen (高端) vaccine shot on Monday as the first round begins.

Heading to the gym at the National Taiwan University College of Medicine at 7:30 a.m., Tsai submitted her National Health Insurance (NHI) card, made an appointment, and had her temperature taken.

After her information was confirmed, the president was asked to take a seat and later received a shot administered by the medical staff present.

According to Tsai, she did not feel particularly nervous about the procedure and added that she felt next to nothing when receiving the shot.

After receiving the vaccine, Tsai seemed to be surprised at the quick and painless process and made an OK gesture to the media before being handed her “yellow card”, as a confirmation of her receiving her first shot.

The President will be given a second vaccine shot within 28 days, medical staff added.