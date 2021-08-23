Health Minister rejects plans to separate vaccinated diners from others

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) rejected Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) suggestion that restaurants should separate diners based on whether or not they’ve been vaccinated on Sunday.

According to Ko, restaurant operators should implement vetting vaccine passports to distinguish diners and assign seats based on their vaccination status.

However, Chen emphasized that the use of digital vaccine passports is mainly for the purpose of providing internationally recognized certification regarding Taiwanese vaccination status.

As children under 18 have yet to be able to receive vaccines, this would create more problems as it would mean they would need to be seated separately from their families, he said.

Those with younger kids would have more difficulty feeding and tending to their children, Chen pointed out.

Therefore, Chen said that, in principle, relatives and friends living with each other can eat together without partitions.