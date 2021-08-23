根本台灣珍奶最萌代言人！ 奶貓吃飽露圓肚萌翻網友 | Taiwan ‘representative cat’ goes viral for boba fur pattern

【看CP學英文】說到台灣最具代表性的飲料，不外乎就是珍珠奶茶了。在台灣人生活中處處可見的珍奶，現在居然也能在動物身上看見了。

When it comes to the most representative drink in Taiwan, most would say “boba milk tea” without a second’s thought.

Now, this symbolic drink can not only be found everywhere in Taiwan but can also be seen on animals on the island.

近日，網友Lulu Chen在臉書社團「貓咪也瘋狂俱樂部」發布了一則貼文，只見圖片中一隻小奶貓露出圓滾滾的小肚子，毛色較淺的腹部配上的褐色的圓形花紋，就像是一杯裝滿料的珍珠奶茶。該貼文一出，便引來網友一陣熱議，大讚：「這根本就是最萌珍奶！」

A few days ago, Lulu Chen posted a post on a Facebook fan page, “CrazyCat Club.”

The picture shows a baby kitten with a round and light-colored belly with brown circular dots on it, just like a cup of milk tea filled with boba.

The post drew a flurry of comments from social media users, praising it as the “cutest boba milk tea!”

LuLu也在文中提到，她在颱風夜時從公車引擎中撈出一隻小奶貓，當時沒見到貓媽媽，又不忍心將奶貓獨自留在風雨中，便決定收編牠，並取名為「小虎」，這才開始了她與小虎的緣分。

In the post, Chen shared that she had found the baby kitten in the engine of a bus on a typhoon night and not seeing its mother at the time and not wanting to leave it alone in the storm, decided to feed it in and named it “Xiaohu” (Little Tiger).

根據《ETtoday寵物雲》報導，LuLu說道，「這幾天小虎暴風成長，肚子上的花紋也從『小珍珠』放大成『大珍珠』，一手抓起的手感更像是拿起料超滿的波霸奶茶，模樣超級可愛」。

According to ETtoday, Chen said that “These days, Xiaohu has grown up so fast, and the pattern on her belly has enlarged from ‘small pearls’ to ‘big pearls.'”

She added that picking up the kitten has now become even more similar to the experience of picking up a full cup of boba milk tea.

這杯「超萌珍奶」貼文曝光後，隨即引來大群網友熱烈的回覆，紛紛留言直呼：「是不是貓媽媽懷孕期間偷喝珍奶XD」、「超可愛的啦」、「插吸管是野蠻的行為直接吸最正點～」、「我家也有珍珠奶貓！」、「滿滿的珍珠奶茶」、「一模一樣欸！！！！！」、「可惡！！害我突然想喝」、「吸爆」、「看來肚肚是奶茶味」。

After posting the “super cute boba milk tea” picture, it immediately went viral with social media users commenting, “Maybe the cat’s mother drank boba milk tea while pregnant.”

Some also wrote that they are proud owners of cats with similar patterns while sharing equally adorable pictures of the same breed.

Others also pointed out that after looking at the picture, they have a sudden craving for the signature drink of Taiwan.