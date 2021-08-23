Taipei anticipates 70,000 to receive Medigen vaccines before week’s end

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said on Monday that an estimated 70,000 Medigen vaccines (高端疫苗) will be administered before the end of this week.

The announcement followed the first round of Medigen vaccine administration starting on Monday.

Tsai said with 251 vaccine stations set up around Taipei City combined with around 50,000 already registered for their appointment, it is estimated that the administering process can be finished within two days’ time, at the speed of 20,000 to 30,000 shots administered on average per day.

In addition, the second batch of appointments is expected to be administered on Aug. 27, and it is expected that 70,000 doses of vaccines will be administered before the week’s end.

When inquired by the media as to Taipei City purchasing the third dose of vaccines for citizens, Tsai responded that the city is currently expected to purchase around 2.5 million doses of vaccines with a budget of NT$2.8 billion.

The budget report will be sent to the central government for deliberation at the end of this month, Tsai said, adding that they are hoping to get the support of councilmen to purchase and implement the relevant budget for next year.