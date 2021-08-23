影／美國夫妻定居台灣生寶寶　兩姊妹開心迎接弟弟！| U.S. couple settles in Taiwan, welcomes newborn

【看CP學英文】喜獲新生兒是每個父母最開心的一件事情，有一對美國夫妻到台灣定居，近期生下第三胎，讓全家人都非常興奮，姊妹倆更是期待迎接這個弟弟，因此安迪決定將整個過程記錄下來，並在自己的YouTube頻道「AndyinTaiwan安迪在台灣」，把這個喜悅分享給大家。

Having a baby is the happiest thing for most parents, and an American couple who settled in Taiwan recently gave birth to their third child to the joy of the whole family.

As the older sisters were looking forward to welcoming their younger brother, Andy decided to record the whole process and share his happiness with everyone on his YouTube channel “Andy in Taiwan.”

安迪時常將定居在台灣的日常，拍攝成影片分享給大家，這次自己的老婆在台灣生下一名男寶寶，他也將整個過程紀錄下來。

Andy often films parts of his daily life in Taiwan to share with the audience, and this time, as his wife gave birth to a baby boy in Taiwan, he also documented the process.

在生產前一周，爸爸還詢問女兒們希望自己的弟弟叫什麼名字？女兒們童言童語的回答:「丹尼爾老虎」，天真的回答讓許多網友覺得非常可愛。

A week before his wife gave birth, Andy often asked his daughters what they wanted their younger brother’s name to be.

His daughters’ answers, “Daniel Tiger”, won the hearts of many social media users for its cute delivery.

到了生產當天，安迪也到了醫院紀錄整個生產流程，休息幾天後，夫妻倆帶著新生兒回到家裡，讓女兒們看看自己的弟弟，兩姊妹剛開始與自己的弟弟保持一段距離，相處一陣子之後，姊姊看著弟弟在睡覺，還貼心地幫他蓋被子，這舉動讓父母都非常驚訝，姊姊也為自己的弟弟畫了一幅畫，讓媽媽直呼現在的感覺:「好幸福」。

On the day they welcomed the baby boy into the world, Andy also went to the hospital to record the whole production process.

The couple soon returned home with the newborn and introduced the daughters to their younger brother.

The two sisters initially kept their distance from their younger brother, but after getting along for a while, the elder sister soon began watching over her younger brother while he slept and helped cover him with a quilt, which surprised both parents.

The sisters also drew a picture for their younger brother and which led the mother to exclaim that she couldn’t be happier at the moment.

▶感謝授權 | Video Authorization：AndyinTaiwan安迪在台灣

▶ 完整影片 | Complete video：https://youtu.be/fcSzoNB27Q8