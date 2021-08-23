Taiwan confirms 4 local cases, tally at 15,932

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed 4 new domestic cases and 2 imported COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,932.

No virus-related deaths were reported today, the CECC added.

The new cases reported today include 2 men and 2 women, aged between 20 and 80. Two of the confirmed cases began displaying symptoms on Aug. 15 and Aug. 20 while the other two are asymptomatic.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City accounted for all 4 cases, and the source infection of two of the cases is still under investigation by the CECC.

The CECC reported that among the 14,717 cases recorded between May 11 and Aug. 21, 13,601 had been released from quarantine, accounting for 92.4% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

Meanwhile, two imported cases from Russia and Lithuania were reported today as well.

Both had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding their flights and had not yet received vaccination shots.

Case 16037 is a Russian woman in her twenties who traveled to Taiwan on Aug. 11 for education purposes.

She tested negative on arrival but began developing symptoms including a stuffy nose on Aug. 20.

She was tested again by health authorities on Aug. 21 and the infection was confirmed today.

She was not in contact with anyone during her quarantine period so no possible contacts have been listed so far.

On the other hand, case 16038 is a Lithuanian man in his forties who traveled to Taiwan for work on Aug. 13.

He also tested negative at the airport but developed a fever and coughing symptoms on Aug. 21. His infection was also confirmed today after being tested by health authorities.

No possible contacts have been listed.