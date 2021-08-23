Foreign national felt dizzy after receiving Medigen vaccine

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) reported on Monday that a foreign national felt dizzy after receiving the Medigen vaccine (高端疫苗) earlier that day, but soon felt better and left at 11 a.m.

Speaking at a daily news briefing from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心), the minister added that a man and a woman from Taoyuan had adverse reactions to the domestically-produced vaccine on the first day that it was available for administering to the public.

Chen explained that another patient, a 47-year-old man, had been nauseous after receiving the shot, but the symptoms soon subsided and he went home at 12 p.m.

He remarked that another woman was sent to a nearby hospital for health evaluations but all had appeared normal; aside from her dizziness, no other symptoms appeared and she soon returned home.

Chen emphasized that most of the reactions had been dizziness, and called on those with chronic diseases to not receive shots in the first round.

He also asked everyone to not be nervous and assured the public that most people did not display any discomfort and added that the needles are very thin so patients barely feel the shot.