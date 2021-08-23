日本長者專用電子娃娃問世　超高智能貼心發明驚爆網友｜Japanese company debuts robotic doll for lonely elders

【看CP學英文】隨著年齡越來越長，一些老一輩的人開始會想要抱孫子，近日日本一家玩具公司就發明了「電子孫女」，讓長輩們提早享受抱小孩的感覺。

With growing age, members of the older generations may wish to have grandchildren to hold. That’s why a toy company in Japan recently invented a “robotic granddaughter” so that every elder can enjoy the joys of being a grandparent.

日本玩具製造商Takara Tomy近期推出一款多功能電子娃娃「阿美」並表示，「我們的寶貝孫女—阿美會用有趣的話給你的祖父母帶來微笑」，此產品已從8月18日開放預購。

Japanese toymaker Takara Tomy recently launched a multifunctional robotic doll “Ami-chan,” calling it their “precious granddaughter.”

“Ami-chan will bring a smile to your grandparents’ faces with her funny words,” the toy manufacturer said.

The product has since been open to the public for pre-ordering starting on Aug. 18.

根據外媒報導，Takara Tomy表示此產品具有很強的擁抱彈性構造並配戴可梳理的長髮，在音效方面可以哼唱40首日本民謠，背出35首繞口令，資料庫中多達1600個單字詞彙，並且擁有臉部辨識讓祖父母進行偵測，根據四季變化轉換語氣，只要在智能晶片中註冊就可以幫娃娃命名。

According to foreign media reports, Takara Tomy announced that the product has a strong elastic structure for hugging purposes and has long comb-able hair.

The doll can also sing up to 40 Japanese folk songs and recite 35 tongue twisters, while also having a vocabulary database of up to 1,600 Japanese words.

It also has facial recognition software so that it can detect who it’s talking to and change the tone of voice and wording accordingly.

Customers need to register their names into the doll when they open it so that it can be customized to recognize its owner and call them by their names.

這個先進的智能娃娃目前在網路商店Takara Tomy Mall販售，價格為27,500日圓(台幣6,999)，從8月27日開始銷售，Takara Tomy表示，9月15日以前下訂的消費者可以在9月20日日本敬老節以前拿到。另外，此產品目前僅開放在日本銷售。

The advanced smart doll is currently available at the online store, Takara Tomy Mall, for 27,500 yen (around NT$6,999) from August 27.

The toy company also has a promotional activity that guarantees customers who purchase the doll before Sep. 15 receive it before Japan’s “Respect for the Aged Day” on Sep. 20.

The product is also currently only available in Japan.

產品推出後立刻在Twitter上引起日本網友熱烈討論，「看起來很嚇人」、「娃娃上有緊急按鈕可能更好」、「比我想的還要便宜」、「如果壞了也不敢亂丟掉她」。

Immediately after the announcement of the product on Twitter, some Japanese social media users commented that the doll looked quite scary, while others suggested adding an emergency button on it so that elders can call for help if anything happened.

Some also claimed it was cheaper than they originally thought while others pointed out that due to its customization functions, everyone would think twice before tossing the doll out.

但卻有日本網友表示，娃娃擁有相機，是否會影響到個人隱私權，對此，Takara Tomy表示，相機只有在娃娃進行臉部辨識、擁抱模式時才會開啟，用於補捉使者者的臉部特徵。

However, social media users also questioned the camera installed in the doll which could become a privacy issue.

Takara Tomy then quelled their unease saying that the camera will only be turned on when the doll is in face recognition and hug mode, which is used to capture the facial features of the user.

許多祖父母可能是一人獨居，這時可以送天真可愛的阿美給他們，讓他們在任何時候都可以得到溫暖，也可以有個心靈寄託。

With the rise of elders living alone in Japan, this gift can provide them with warmth and help bring a little love into their homes.