Terry Gou shares quarantine experience after return to Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Foxconn Founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) revealed on Monday that it was his first time staying in the same hotel and room for 14 straight days following his return to Taiwan from Europe.

Gou had traveled to Prague, Czech Republic earlier to obtain vaccine shots for himself and his family members while also acquiring more vaccines for Taiwan.

According to a Facebook post shared on Monday, Gou mentioned that it was the first time in his seventy-plus years of life, staying in the same hotel and room for 14 days.

He added that even so, meetings and workouts are two things he can’t do without while under quarantine.

Gou also documented images of him working out, and jokingly shared another photo of a camera positioned at the door of his room, preventing him from “running around.”

He concluded the post assuring the public that the European trip had achieved its purpose for now and reminded everyone to exercise more and keep up their health.