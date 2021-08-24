Taiwanese dies after receiving Medigen vaccine: Taoyuan city government

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A Taiwanese man who received a Medigen vaccine shot on Monday has died after losing consciousness on Tuesday morning, Taoyuan City Government’s health department reported.

During a routine press conference on Tuesday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed that initial diagnosis determined that the man died of a heart attack and died before arriving at the hospital.

According to officials, the man surnamed Lu (陸) had received his shot on Monday morning, though whether the cause of death has anything to do with the vaccine is still being determined by authorities.

Lu’s Facebook post documented that he had received his vaccine shot on Monday at 11 a.m. with his children and added that he felt honored that the family could receive Medigen vaccine shots on the same day as Taiwan’s President.

However, according to the Taoyuan City fire department, the 56-year-old lost consciousness at around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning and family members immediately called an ambulance to transport him to the hospital.

The fire department remarked that when emergency medical staff arrived, Lu showed no signs of life and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.