One local, five imported COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed 1 new domestic case, 5 imported COVID-19 cases, and 1 death on Tuesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,938.

According to the CECC, the local case confirmed today is a Taiwanese man in his seventies (case 16044) who had been hospitalized for unrelated reasons on Aug. 22.

He was subsequently tested and the infection was confirmed today. Health authorities have since launched an investigation into the source of infection and possible contacts; currently, a family member has been asked to quarantine while officials are looking into other potential contacts.

Another COVID-19 death was reported today. Case 15877 is a woman in her eighties who had a history of chronic diseases and had been in contact with infected cases.

She reported losing her appetite on July 27 and died on the same day.

As a family member later tested positive for the virus (case 15851), case 15877 was tested again on Aug. 5 and the infection was confirmed on Aug. 6.

The CECC reported that among the 14,727 cases recorded between May 11 and Aug. 22, 13,621 had been released from quarantine, accounting for 92.5% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

Meanwhile, five imported cases were reported today, aged between 10 and 50. They arrived from Japan (cases 16043, 16045, 16048), India (case 16046), and Turkey (case 16047).

All five had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding and their arrival dates ranged between Aug. 12 and Aug. 22.