「全球安全城市」排名曝　台北排行逐屆下降跌至24｜’Safe Cities Index’ rankings sees Taipei dropping past 20

【看CP學英文】經濟學人智庫（EIU）於23日發布2021全球安全城市排行（Safe Cities Index 2021），本屆由丹麥的首都哥本哈根擠下東京、新加坡奪冠，台北名次則是再度下滑，來到了第24名。

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) released the Safe Cities Index 2021 on Aug. 23, and this year Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, ranked 1st over Tokyo and Singapore, while Taipei’s ranking fell to the 24th.

經濟學人每兩年發布一次全球城市安全程度，其指標共有5項，「基礎建設」、「數位安全」、「個人安全」、「公共衛生」以及這屆首度增加的「生態環境安全」，生態環境安全旨在檢驗城市對於氣候變遷的危機應變能力。

Every two years, the EIU uses five indicators of global urban safety: ” Infrastructure Security”, “Digital Security,” “Personal Security,” “Health Security,” and (a new addition this year), “Environmental Security,” to examine the adaptability of cities in response to climate change.

今年哥本哈根以綜合得分82.4分拿下最安全城市的寶座，第二則是多倫多的82.2分，第三才是新加坡的80.3分。

This year, Copenhagen took the throne as the safest city with an overall score of 82.4, followed by Toronto with 82.2 and Singapore with 80.3.

台灣僅台北市入榜，今年排名落在第24名，綜合平均分數為74分，各項分數則是基礎建設82.4分、數位安全63.2分、個人安全70.9分、公共衛生73.5分、生態環境安全80.3分，其中個人安全的跌幅最大，數位安全的分數最低。

Taipei is the only city in Taiwan on the list, ranked at 24 this year, with a composite average score of 74. It scored 82.4 for infrastructure, 63.2 for digital safety, 70.9 for personal safety, 73.5 for public health, and 80.3 for ecological safety, with the biggest drop in personal safety and the lowest score for digital safety.

其他鄰近主要城市排名為東京第5、香港第8、大阪第17、首爾第25、上海第30、北京第36、莫斯科第38。

Other major neighboring cities, including Tokyo, ranked 5th, while Hong Kong ranked 8th, Osaka ranked 17th, Seoul ranked 25th, Shanghai ranked 30th, Beijing ranked 36th and Moscow ranked 38th.

回頭檢視台北市過去的排名，可以說是逐屆下滑，在2015年的排行中，台北市位列第13名，2017及2019的排名皆位在第22名，今年則退步至第24名。

Looking back at Taipei City’s past ranking, it can be said that it has been declining year by year.

In the 2015 ranking, Taipei City ranked 13th, and in 2017 and 2019, it was ranked 22nd, while 2021 saw Taipei dropping to the 24th.