男子國道上做「這件事」　網友諷：要去地府報到｜Reckless Taiwanese driver mocks death by playing games while on freeway

【看CP學英文】現在自駕車系統普及，甚至有人會在國道上呼呼大睡，但近日卻有網友發現，沒有自駕系統的車竟然也敢手不握方向盤玩手機，讓這名網友直呼「太扯了吧！」。

The self-driving system is quite prevalent nowadays that it’s becoming unsurprising to see drivers sleeping while on freeways, but recently a social media user in Taiwan discovered a non-self-driving car with a driver that dares to play on his phone without holding the steering wheel.

The crazy and dangerous stunt led the social media user to exclaim, “This is too ridiculous!”

原PO在臉書「爆料公社二社」貼文表示，在國道上看到一名男子不只手沒握方向盤在滑手機，開車路徑時不時左右飄移，讓周遭的車嚇得退避三舍，而原PO也說，經過他時感到生氣並寫道，「這裡是高速公路不是你家，我車上還有載小孩子，真為你捏一把冷汗，難道是平民版特斯拉嗎?」。

According to the post shared on Facebook, the social media user saw the man not only didn’t hold the steering wheel while driving on the highway but was also playing games on his phone, causing the car to drift from side to side.

It terrified surrounding cars so much that most deliberately drove around it.

The social media user wrote that they felt very angered by the scene, adding, “This is the highway; not your home! I have a small child in the car, and this stunt is extremely dangerous.”

She also questioned if this was a poor man’s version of a Tesla.

貼文一出立即引發網友熱議，「我以為是開去地獄的路上」、「這種素質還想上國道」、「這是智障駕駛吧?」、「開著開著就去地府報到了」、「危險駕駛應該要檢舉」。

The post triggered heated discussions among others online with one jokingly commenting, “I thought he was trying to drive straight to hell.”

Another angrily asked why the man was allowed to drive on the highway with that type of disregard for others, while others urged the social media user to report the man to the police.

若是此危險行為被檢舉，依據「道路交通管理處罰條例」第31條之1規定，道路行駛中若使用手機最高可處以新台幣2.4萬元罰緩。

According to the Act Governing the Punishment of Violation of Road Traffic Regulations (道路交通管理處罰條例), the maximum penalty for this type of reckless driving including using a cell phone while at the driver’s seat on the road can see a fine of up to NT$24,000.