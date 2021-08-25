Taiwan reports 0 local infections for first time since April

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported no new domestic cases on Wednesday, keeping the tally of confirmed local cases at 14,507.

However, one imported COVID-19 case and one virus-related death were reported today by the CECC.

According to CECC officials, case 16049 is a South African man in his twenties who had not received a COVID-19 vaccine shot yet.

He arrived in Taiwan on Aug. 22 for work purposes and had submitted negative test results taken within three days.

He was tested at the airport and transported to a quarantine hotel; the infection was confirmed today.

He is currently asymptomatic and three others on the same flight have been asked to quarantine while other possible contacts are still being investigated by health authorities.

Meanwhile, the latest COVID-19 case death (case 15845) was a woman in her seventies who had chronic illnesses and recent contact with infected patients.

She was hospitalized on July 1 for unrelated reasons and tested on Aug. 2 as another patient in the hospital had tested positive for the virus.

Her infection was confirmed on Aug. 4 and she died on Aug. 22.

The CECC reported that among the 14,733 cases recorded between May 11 and Aug. 23, 13,626 had been released from quarantine, accounting for 92.5% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

As of press time, 15,939 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,379 imported cases, 14,507 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.