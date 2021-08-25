Health Minister to investigate 3 new deaths after Medigen vaccine shots

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Central Epidemic Command Center (CECCㄝ中央流行疫情指揮中心) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced on Wednesday that the CECC will be looking into another three possible deaths that occurred after receiving Medigen vaccine (高端疫苗) shots.

Chen remarked that around 134,000 people have received Medigen vaccine shots on Tuesday, making the vaccination rate around 40.91%.

CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) added that the three deaths reported today are from Taoyuan, New Taipei City, and Keelung.

Chuang explained that the Taoyuan citizen had diabetes and weighed around 120 to 130 kilograms.

He received a Medigen shot on Aug. 23 and fainted during work on Wednesday. He showed no signs of life and was shocked four times at the scene; he was later rushed to the hospital but could not be revived.

Preliminary testing showed him testing negative for the COVID-19 virus, and further details will be provided after an autopsy is conducted.

In addition, a woman in her forties in Keelung City who had received the Medigen shot on Tuesday was rushed to the hospital at 5 p.m. later that day though she showed no signs of experiencing any side effects immediately after receiving the shot.

She reported feeling a tightness in her chest, dizziness, numbness in her hands and feet, and was sweating profusely.

She was later pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m. and her body is not being transported to the National Taiwan University Hospital for further investigation.

The third death reported today was a man in his thirties from New Taipei City who had no chronic illnesses of any type but had a history of drug abuse.

He received a Medigen vaccine shot on Aug. 23 and experienced no adverse effects on the day.

However, the family members of the man reported he injected drugs the next day and was found unconscious at noon.

Failed attempts to revive him have led the family to apply for the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP,預防接種受害救濟).

Chen remarked that officials will be looking closely into all three cases and stressed the importance of the individual cause and effects of the cases.