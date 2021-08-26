CWB warns of upcoming sweltering temperatures in late August

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB, 中央氣象局) warned of upcoming sweltering temperatures on Thursday, predicting soaring temperatures past 35 and 36 degrees Celcius in the following weeks.

According to the CWB, counties and cities all around Taiwan can expect high temperatures between 33 and 36, while Taipei City and Taoyuan City will need to brace for 34, 35 degree-weather.

Meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) added that Taipei and New Taipei City can expect temperatures to reach 37 degrees Celcius on Thursday while it may go one degree higher on Friday.

Though Taiwanese are accustomed to sweltering heat in the summer season, experts warn that because the weather this August is lower than that of previous years, the sudden surge in temperature may come as a shock to some.

Therefore, the public is advised to drink more water, wear sunscreen and look out for heat stroke.