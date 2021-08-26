糖畫作品人氣高！資深師傅揭秘製程關鍵｜Chinese sugar painter reveals important step in creating masterpieces

【看CP學英文】在過去的年代，時常看到大街上有許多的糖畫攤販，看著糖慢慢的融解，一步一步的將糖化為美麗的一幅畫，讓人看著又驚又喜，忍不住想品嘗甜蜜的滋味。

In the olden days, candy painting vendors can often be spotted on the streets, slowly melting the sugar and turning them into beautiful paintings step by step.

The spectacular creations often mesmerize pedestrians who couldn’t help but wish to get a taste of its sweetness.

現年63歲的You Gai-Ru從事糖畫工作已四到五年，她表示，糖畫最重要的關鍵就是熬糖的火候與手作畫的速度，只要掌控好糖溶解的溫度，在作畫前進行構思，下手時就會特別流暢，而糖的品質把關也是一大重點。You Gai-Ru也說，一定要用上等的白砂糖混和一些冰糖，並強調自己絕對不加任何添加劑。

You Gai-Ru, 63, has been working in sugar painting for four to five years. She said that the most important key to sugar painting is the fire boiling the sugar and the speed of hand painting.

You Gai-Ru also said that she must use the best white cane sugar and some rock candies, while emphasizing that she doesn’t add any additives.

You Gai-Ru也表示，自己特別享受周遭的人圍觀她作糖畫的過程，她說，這樣會讓她有更多的信心，而且會覺得作糖畫這件事是被認可的，是讓自己能做的更好的動力。

You mentioned that she especially enjoys the process of being surrounded by people watching her make candy paintings.

It gives her more confidence and a sense that making candy paintings is a recognized art, she said, adding that it also serves as motivation to do better.

儘管糖畫產業日漸式微，但還是有人選擇將傳統文化繼續傳承下，讓年輕一輩的人能夠體會到古早味的美好。

Despite the decline in the sugar painting industry, some people choose to continue to pass down the traditional culture so that the younger generations can experience the beauty of the old-fashioned taste.