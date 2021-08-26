兩歲兒亂入母鋼琴演奏現場　乖巧表現網讚最萌不速之客｜Piano performance attracts ‘cutest’ surprise guest on stage

【看CP學英文】鋼琴家在演奏時經常需要超乎常人的專注力，尤其在演奏高難度曲目時，更是如此。

Pianists need to be extremely focused, especially when playing difficult pieces.

前幾日，日本網友Mie Hirai（@hirai_mie）在推特上傳了一段影片，影片中只見Mie Hirai當時正在她的鋼琴獨奏會上專注的演奏著樂曲。表演進行到一半時，一名小男孩從舞台的右側闖入，徑直走到Mie Hirai身旁，看著Mie Hirai演奏，原來這位不速之客是Mie Hirai今年剛滿兩歲的兒子。

A few days ago, Japanese social media user Mie Hirai (@hirai_mie) tweeted a video in which Mie Hirai can be seen performing a piano piece intently at her recital.

Halfway through the show, a little boy entered from the right side of the stage and walked right up to Mie Hirai to watch her play.

The uninvited guest was later revealed to be Mie Hirai’s son who just turned two.

在兒子無意間闖入舞台後，Mie Hirai依舊沒有停下彈奏琴鍵的雙手，而是繼續把她的表演完成，將音樂家的專業展現的淋漓盡致。而她那年僅兩歲的兒子也十分乖巧在母親身邊徘徊著，並沒有發出任何聲響妨礙到媽媽的表演。

After her son inadvertently got a closer seat to the performance, Mie Hirai did not stop playing but continued on, showing the musician’s professionalism to the fullest.

To the surprise of the audience, her two-year-old son was also very well-behaved and wandered around his mother without making any noise that could otherwise disrupt her performance.

Mie Hirai將這段影片上傳後，也在留言中表示兒子平時在家就時常看著她練習該曲目，所以在演奏會時才會將舞台也當作日常般在一旁自娛自樂，就如同影片中的大家所看到的情形一樣。網友看後，也在影片下方留言表示：「兒子實在是太乖巧了」、「也太可愛了吧！」。

After uploading the video, Mie Hirai said that her son always watches her practice the piece at home, which is probably why he wandered onto the stage during the concert as if it was part of his daily routine.

After watching the video, social media users also left comments, complimenting her well-behaved son and praising the small interference as an adorable interlude.

根據外媒報導，對於兒子意外闖入舞台一事，Mie Hirai則溫暖的回應道：「在兒子上台前，其實我已經犯了幾個小錯誤，所以當兒子上台時，對我來說是一種意外的解脫，我能夠以放鬆的心態，帶著微笑繼續演奏作品的後半部。」

According to the foreign media, Mie Hirai responded warmly to her son’s accidental entrance into the stage, saying “I had made a few small mistakes before my son came on stage, so when my son came on stage, it was an unexpected relief for me, and I was able to relax and continue playing the second half of the piece with a smile on my face.”