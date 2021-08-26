女逛市場驚見巨大毛蕃薯　網看笑噴：這要兩百多元！｜Taiwanese woman discovers ‘furriest sweet potato’ ever at traditional market

【看CP學英文】毛孩時常會有些令人意外的舉動，尤其那些可愛的舉動與周圍事物有所呼應時，更是讓大家看了會心一笑。

Furry companions, such as dogs and cats, often fill our daily lives with joy, especially when their actions contrast with their surroundings.

日前，網友Yaling Kuo在臉書社團「路上觀察學院」上分享了一則貼文，只見圖片中有隻貓咪正慵懶的躺在菜販攤位上睡覺，貓咪身後的商品廣告板寫著大大的「57號黃金地瓜1斤25元」，這可愛的畫面也讓原PO笑翻直呼：「原來這是地瓜，我還以為是貓咪呢」！

A Taiwanese social media user Kuo Ya-ling recently shared a photo of a huge cat lying lazily on a vegetable vendor’s stand, sound asleep on a Facebook group.

The signboard behind the cat read: “No. 57 golden sweet potatoes; half a kilogram NT$25.”

The funny picture led the social media user to jokingly comment: “So this is a sweet potato! And, I thought it was a cat!”

Kuo Ya-ling向The China Post表示這天到家附近的市場買菜時，經過一家菜攤發現在賣57號黃金地瓜，當天因為時間接近中午，老闆已經在準備收攤，但是她卻發現攤位上的商品與廣告牌標示不符，明明廣告牌上標示的是黃金地瓜，但她竟然看見一條「巨大毛番薯」。

Speaking to The China Post, Kuo said when she went to the market near her home to buy vegetables that day, it was already near noon.

As she passed by a vegetable stall selling sweet potatoes, she saw that the owner was already preparing to close the stall.

Upon getting a closer look, however, she discovered that the goods on the stall did not match the signboard, as what she saw could only be described as a “huge, hairy sweet potato.”

原PO也補充說道，那隻「毛蕃薯」是那攤菜販的「攤貓」，在攤位上睡得相當自在，就在她拍完照後，貓咪伸了個大大的懶腰，接著連眼睛都沒打開就繼續呼呼大睡，相當的慵懶自在，即使市場人來人往十分喧鬧，牠依然睡得非常入眠。

Kuo added that the “hairy sweet potato” was, in fact, the designated “stall cat” of the vegetable vendor, which explained why it appeared to be sleeping quite comfortably on the table.

Kuo also said that right after she took the photo, the cat stretched out lazily and continued to sleep without even opening its eyes, even though the market was very noisy with people coming and going.

該篇貼文一出，便引起一票網友點讚及評論，紛紛笑噴留言表示：「老闆，這最後一條了，我50收。」「這隻是店長吧！」、「所以那顆”地瓜”幾斤？」、「這隻可能要兩百多塊」、「明明是芋頭」、「這顆地瓜一定很好吃！」。

The post soon received lots of likes and comments from social media users, with one jokingly bargaining with the shopkeeper, saying as it’s the last “sweet potato,” it needs to be cheaper.

Another said the cat is the true owner of the stall, while another calculated that at NT$25 for half a kilo, the cat would probably cost more than NT$200.

Some also pointed out that judging from its color, it should be labeled as taro as opposed to sweet potatoes.