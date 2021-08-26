飼養鸚鵡比貓狗好？她曝最大優點：不用太常洗澡｜Cockatoo makes great pets for ‘this’ reason!

【看CP學英文】現今社會許多民眾家中都會飼養寵物，除了一般常見的貓狗以外，鸚鵡也是大家選擇飼養的動物之一。

Nowadays, many people have pets at home, and in addition to the usual dogs and cats, cockatoos are also among the most popular choices for domestic pets.

Ah Suet飼養了一隻粉紅鳳頭鸚鵡，並將牠取名為DauDau，今年已經兩歲的DauDau，身上有著粉紅色的羽毛，樣貌十分夢幻，但其實牠也相當親人，也十分喜歡與人相處。

Ah Suet has a rose galah cockatoo named DauDau. DauDau, who is two years old this year, has pink feathers and a dreamy appearance.

In fact, it is extremely friendly and gets along well with people.

談起愛寵，Ah Suet驕傲地說道：「DauDau他的智商很高，就跟一個六歲的孩子差不多，也很喜歡與人聊天說話，雖然並不是時常都能表現得很好。」

Ah Suet proudly explained, ”DauDau has a high IQ, just like a six-year-old.”

“It also enjoys talking to people,” she added, while conceding that the talkative cockatoo doesn’t always like it.

在大家的印象中，鳥類是十分敏感的動物，經常因為一點風吹草動就振翅飛走，或顯得十分不安，但身兼寵物鳥飼主及寵物店主的Ah Suet也在採訪中透露，其實這不盡然。對於這個問題，她也回應道：「DauDau因為經常待在寵物店內，並時常與貓狗們相處，時間久了，就不害怕牠們了。」

When birds come to mind, most would probably assume them to be very sensitive animals, often because a little sound may startle it to flap its wings and fly away.

However, Ah Suet who is also a pet bird breeder and pet store owner revealed that in fact, that’s not the truth.

She explained that in the instance of DauDau, as it is often in the pet store, and interacts with dogs and cats on a daily basis, it’s not so afraid of them.

此外，提及對鳥飼主們而言可說是煞費苦心的寵物洗澡問題，Ah Suet則表示其實洗澡的次數不必過於頻繁，如果天氣炎熱的話，約莫兩個月洗一次就足夠了，在冬天時，則不會洗太多次，除非寵物鳥身體十分的髒或是氣味十分難聞的時候，才需要清潔。

In addition to this, referring to the issue of bathing for bird owners, Ah Suet said that one of the best things about birds is it doesn’t need to be bathed too often.

I the weather is hot, bathe it about once every two months is enough, she said.

In the winter, unless the bird is very dirty or smells very bad, only then does it need to be bathed, Ah Suet said.