澳洲牧羊人以羊群傳達心意　用催淚畫面悼念逝去家人｜Australian mourns beloved aunt with heart-shaped love ewes

【看CP學英文】澳洲一位牧羊人因為疫情限制無法參加阿姨的告別式，決定改以其他方式表達心意，將數十隻羊圍出愛心形狀，向已逝的阿姨致敬。

An Australian farmer couldn’t go to his aunt’s funeral because of pandemic restrictions so he paid his respects with a novel alternative: dozens of sheep arranged in the shape of a love heart.

昆士蘭州布里斯本這週的一場葬禮中，大家透過無人機拍攝畫面看著懷孕的母羊在徜徉的草地上啃食小麥。羊群在不知情的情況下，替牧羊人班．傑克森 (Ben Jackson)表達他對心愛的黛比阿姨的悼念。

Drone-shot video of pregnant ewes munching barley in a paddock while unwittingly expressing Ben Jackson’s affection for his beloved Auntie Deb was viewed by mourners at her funeral in the city of Brisbane in Queensland state this week.

傑克森當時卡在430公里外的新南威爾士州蓋拉農場上。

Jackson was locked down at the time across a state border at his farm in Guyra in New South Wales state, 430 kilometers (270 miles) away.

傑克森透露，「我嘗試了蠻多次最後才成功的…你們看到的就是最後的畫面。那已經是盡我所能排列出最像愛心的隊形了」。

“It took me a few goes to get it right … and the final result is what you see. That was as close to a heart as I could get it,” Jackson said on Thursday.

起初，傑克森試圖以羊隻來排出不同形狀以緩解在疫情剛爆發時八月突如其來大旱災的苦悶。這個橫跨澳洲不分區域的乾旱，導致傑克森必須在此期間人工餵食牲畜。

Jackson started experimenting with making shapes with sheep to relieve the monotonous stress of hand-feeding livestock during a devastating drought across most of Australia that broke in the early months of the pandemic.

他發掘到如果將卡車上放出的穀物拼出他最喜歡的樂團名字，羊群會在數分鐘後依飼料掉落的位子排列出大致的字母。

He discovered that if he spelled the names of his favorite musical bands with grain dropped from the back of a truck that the flock would roughly adopt the same shape for several minutes.

傑克森坦承，「當時真的有幫助我在乾旱中提起勁來」。

“It certainly lifted my spirits back in the drought,” Jackson said.

被問及到網友熱烈的回應時，傑克森認為，「我替阿姨做的愛心感覺有在澳洲製造一點小回響」。

“This heart that I’ve done for my auntie, it certainly seems like it’s had a bit of an effect across Australia,” he added, referring to emotional social media responses.

他指出，「或許大家現在最需要的就是給自己一個巨大的『虛擬』擁抱」。

“Maybe we all just need to give ourselves a big virtual hug,” he said.

傑克森也強調還有穀物可以餵羊已經是不幸中的大幸了，畢竟乾旱後接連的就是鼠患。

Jackson said he was lucky to have any grain left on his property after a mouse plague this year that followed the drought.

如今，他持續以穀物補充懷孕母羊的飲食，以改善牠們在分娩前的狀況。

He continues to supplement the pregnant ewes’ diet with grain to improve their condition before they give birth.