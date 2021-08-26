Minimum wage hike expected for 2022: Minister of Labor head

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) expressed hope on Wednesday that the ministry’s Minimum Wage Review Committee will propose an annual wage increase bigger than the 0.84% implemented in 2021.

Speaking at a press conference, Hsu explained that the participants will decide on the minimum wage hike for 2022 in a meeting slated in September or October.

The announcement came in response to rising expectations for a significant minimum wage hike amid good industrial performance over the first half of the year.

Taiwan’s GDP grew 3.2% last year, but analysts expect a 5.88% growth for this year

The previous NT$200 increase in the monthly minimum wage, which translated into a NT$2 increase in the minimum hourly wage, angered many labor organizations.

They expressed hope that the government will make up for the previous shortcomings, and reward workers who supported Taiwan’s growth during the worst days of the pandemic.