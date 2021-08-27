聰明猴子模仿人類戴口罩　網大讚：連猴子都懂得防疫｜Malaysian monkeys mimic humans in wearing face masks

【看CP學英文】近兩年因為新冠肺炎疫情肆虐全球，台灣雖然疫情控制的不錯，但是鄰近國家仍在努力的將確診數壓下，出門時戴上口罩儼然成為大家相當習以為常的事情，就連動物們也開始學習起人類戴口罩。

Amid the global pandemic, Taiwan has managed relatively well in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 virus; however, neighboring countries are still working hard to keep the number of confirmed cases down.

Wearing a mask when going out has become mandatory for most, and now, even wild animals are picking up on the habit of wearing face masks.

日前，馬來西亞推特用戶Ajik™ (@haziqzolkiflee)在推特上傳了一則影片，只見路旁有一隻小猴子，從街邊撿起了一個被路人丟棄的口罩並嘗試著將它戴在臉上，模仿人類的模樣十分逗趣可愛，但也有網友指出在路邊隨意丟棄口罩是一件相當危險的行為，可能會造成防疫上的破口。

Malaysian Twitter user Ajik™ (@haziqzolkiflee) tweeted a video on Tuesday showing a little monkey picking up a face mask discarded by a passerby and trying to put it on his face, seemingly imitating pedestrians.

Though the scene was quite adorable, many social media users also pointed out that disposing of a face mask improperly is very dangerous and may cause a breach in the prevention of disease.

Monyet pun pandai pakai Mask, ada meeting tu mask pun tak pakai 🥺 pic.twitter.com/dYfikklhzp — Ajik™ 🇲🇾 (@haziqzolkiflee) August 24, 2021

Ajik也在貼文中寫道：「猴子真的很聰明，都知道要戴著口罩，有些人甚至在聚會時不會戴上口罩。」

In the tweet, Ajik wrote, “Monkeys are really smart; even they know to wear masks. On the other hand, I still see some people not wearing face masks at gatherings.”

此貼文一出，便在推特引起網友們熱烈的討論，紛紛留言表示：「猴子真的太可愛」、「模仿人類也太聰明了吧！」、「猴子都知道要戴口罩，我們也要記得戴呀！」、「連猴子都知道防疫的重要性」。

The post immediately led to heated discussions on Twitter, with users leaving comments such as, “Monkeys are really cute”, “Imitating humans is too smart!” and, “Even monkeys know how to wear masks, so we should remember to wear them too!“

另外，則有網友擔憂的指出：「口罩怎麼可以亂丟呢！」、「請不要亂丟口罩，這真的很危險！」、「猴子如果接觸到病毒其實是很危險的，牠也可能會被感染到病毒。」

On the other hand, some social media users worriedly pointed out the dangers of exposed and used face masks, questioning how can someone just throw them away so carelessly.

Many took to the comment section of the post to call on others to be more conscious of disposing of them, as monkeys may contract the virus as well.