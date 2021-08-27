Vice President receives first shot of Taiwan’s Medigen vaccine

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Vice President William Lai (賴清德) received the first shot of the two-dose Medigen (高端) vaccine on Friday.

Speaking to doctors and medical staff in attendance after his vaccination, the vice president expressed confidence in Taiwan’s vaccine “technology,” stressing that the “No. 25″ needle doesn’t hurt.

Lai added that he felt great after receiving the priming dose of the vaccine which is meant to protect him and his loved ones.

Please register to obtain your vaccination shot in accordance with regulations from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心), he added.

The vice president, who wore a dark polo shirt and suit pants, was in a relaxed mood when he arrived at the gymnasium of National Taiwan University College of Medicine (國立臺灣大學醫學院) at about 7:20 a.m.

Lai later showed his vaccination card to the media, stressing that it feels good to receive the Medigen vaccine.

Some media at the scene asked, “Are you hungry now?” To which, the vice president responded: “I had breakfast in the morning.”

“I want to ask everyone to continue to implement epidemic prevention measures and abide by epidemic prevention guidelines. We should work together to return to normal life as soon as possible,” he added.