265,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses to arrive in Taiwan on Friday: Media

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan will likely receive a shipment of the AstraZeneca (AZ) COVID-19 vaccine from South Korea on Friday as part of the procurement made by the government.

The exact number of doses contained in the shipment will be announced by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) on Friday afternoon.

Local media speculated, however, that around 265,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses will be delivered at once.

Another shipment of 30,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine donated by the Czech Republic is scheduled to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow, according to various sources.

Taiwan media further speculated that nearly 2 million doses of the Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Taiwan around Sept. 1.

Taiwan has received so far more than 11 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines including 6.38 million doses of the AZ vaccine, 4 million doses of the Moderna vaccine, and 860,000 doses for the newly developed Medigen vaccine.

Also, the Central News Agency (CNA) reported that 609,600 doses were allotted by the COVAX platform to Taiwan, 2.4 million doses were purchased by Taiwan’s government, 3.3 million doses were donated by Japan and 20,000 were donated by Lithuania.