312 delivery drivers injured, 1 killed during Taipei’s semi-lockdown

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taipei City Government Department of Transportation (臺北市政府 交通局) unveiled Thursday that 312 delivery drivers were injured on the road in Taipei between June and July 2021 amid Taiwan’s semi-lockdown.

One food deliverer was killed over the same period, authorities added.

The announcement comes amid soaring demand for food delivery services in Taipei, according to the Department of Transportation which asked Foodpanda and Uber Eats to submit a report on potential strategies to reduce the number of traffic accidents.

In the meantime, authorities have asked local police to enforce traffic regulations and provided a report on this situation to Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).

The Department of Transportation has also asked all delivery platforms, namely Foodpanda, Uber Eats, Foodomo, Shopee (蝦皮), Yo Woo (有無外送) and Cutaway, to improve the safety equipment provided to food delivery workers and identification of each driver on their respective platforms.