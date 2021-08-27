Taiwan confirms 7 more imported COVID-19 cases, one death

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) on Friday confirmed seven new imported cases of COVID-19 and one death in Taiwan.

The three men and four women, aged between 20 to 49, arrived in Taiwan from Sweden, the U.S., Indonesia (three cases), and India (two cases) between Aug. 13 and Aug. 25.

Regarding the deceased patient, case 14879 was an over 60-year-old male who suffered from a chronic disease.

As of today, the CECC has reported a total of 2,596,704 cases related to COVID-19 in Taiwan among which COVID-19 has been ruled out in 2,579,635. Of these reported cases, infection with COVID-19 was laboratory-confirmed in 15,954 cases.