Taiwan-based foreigners proudly share Medigen vaccination cards

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The members and friends of the foreign community in Taiwan have expressed their support for the locally developed Medigen vaccine since authorities started the official rollout on Monday.

Walking in the footsteps of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), many foreigners shared their impressions after receiving their first shot of the two-dose vaccine. Some also shared a picture of their “yellow card” — a vaccination certificate — with the name of their vaccine brand.

On the opening day of the vaccination campaign, Jarred Davidson, a Taiwan-based teacher, posted a picture of his vaccination certificate to Twitter, stressing that “Woohoo! I’m vaccinated with our locally-made jab.”

Alex Teachey, a postdoctoral fellow at Academia Sinica, added that he was “absolutely thrilled” to get his first jab of Taiwan’s domestically developed Medigen vaccine “today, the first day of its release!”

“Why did I volunteer to get Medigen? I have confidence in the science of vaccines. I trust Taiwan’s COVID response and believe it is not in the long-term interest of the government to put out an unsafe or ineffective vaccine. And I am willing to be an early subject,” he continued.

According to Marvin Monterroso from Guatemala, receiving the Medigen vaccine is a source of pride: “I got it 我是外國人.”

Brian Houlihan, a visual effects producer, further posted to Twitter some pictures of his vaccination certificate. “Finally got the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and it was Taiwan’s Medigen. Will share if I have any side effects. Very smooth and fast process. Much love to Taiwan, the medical professionals and @iingwen,” he wrote.