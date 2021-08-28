Hurricane Nora skirting Mexico coast near Puerto Vallarta

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Nora formed in the eastern Pacific on Saturday and was brushing the coast of Mexico’s Jalisco state as it approached the Puerto Vallarta area, ahead of a possible close encounter with resorts at the tip of Baja California Peninsula.

Nora had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph) late Saturday afternoon, with tropical storm force winds extending out 160 miles (260 kilometers) in some places.

The storm’s large wind field and heavy rains meant much of Mexico’s central and northern Pacific Coast could see flooding, mudslides and perilous surf even if it missed the very heart of the hurricane.

The weakened remnants might even bring rains next week to the U.S. Southwest, the Great Basin and Central Rockies, forecasters said.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center’s forecast track showed Nora skirting close to the bay sheltering Puerto Vallarta during the night, then hugging the coast while heading toward the narrow Gulf of California, possibly passing very close to the Los Cabos resorts at the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula Monday. The track also passes close to the mainland resort of Mazatlan.

Nora was expected to start weakening at midweek while moving north toward the Arizona border region.

It was centered about 65 miles (100 kilometers) south-southwest of Puerto Vallara, and heading to the north at 14 mph (22 kph).

The Hurricane Center said some areas along the west coast of Mexico could see rainfall totals 8 to 12 inches (20 to 30 centimeters) with isolated maximums still higher.