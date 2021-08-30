67年沒洗澡創世界紀錄　 老翁曝背後原因感動網友｜World’s dirtiest man reveals heartbreaking reason for not taking showers

【看CP學英文】 在結束一天的繁忙後最棒的舒壓就是走進浴室好好的梳洗一番，但伊朗竟有一位男子幾十年不曾洗過澡，只因為這個「原因」讓眾人感動不已。

After a long day at work, many alleviate their stress by heading to their bathroom to freshen up.

However, a man in Iran may have forgotten how that felt like as he has not taken a shower for decades due to one heartbreaking reason.

現年87歲的阿穆‧哈吉（Amou Haji）已將近七十年沒有洗過澡，根據外媒報導，他的全身上下都覆蓋著厚重的灰燼與汙垢，如果他站在眾人面前，可能會認為這是一座雕像，而此舉也打破由印度男子辛格(Guru Kailash Singh) 創下38年不洗澡的世界紀錄。

According to foreign media reports, 87-year-old Amou Haji has not been bathed for nearly seven decades.

With his entire body covered with heavy ashes and dirt, many may think him a statue if he stood in front of them without moving.

His inaction in bathing also broke the world record previously set by an Indian man, Guru Kailash Singh, who went 38 years without a bath.

阿穆‧哈吉來自伊朗南部法爾斯省的一個村莊，當地人因為擔心他的安全，建造的一座磚塊屋供他居住，但他卻選擇住在伊朗的大沙漠中一個地洞中，阿穆說，平時為了填飽肚子會吃腐爛的動物屍體，尤其喜歡豪豬肉，抽菸的煙草是取自於動物的糞便，水的來源則是用生銹的鐵桶裝滿五公升的水。

Amou Haji hails from a village in southern Iran. The locals built a brick house for him to live in because they were worried about his safety, but he chose to live in a hole in the ground in the middle of the Iranian desert.

Speaking to foreign media, Amou said he usually eats rotten animal carcasses, especially porcupine meat, and smokes tobacco made from animal feces. In addition, his main source of water comes from a rusty iron bucket capable of holding five liters of liquid.

雖然幾十年都沒洗過澡，但阿穆很注重自己的儀容，當他想理髮時，就會用火來燒掉多餘的頭髮。

Although he has not bathed for decades, Amou is very conscious of his appearance. For instance, when he wants to cut his hair, he will carefully use fire to burn them off.

阿穆透露，會過這樣的生活是因為在年輕時與一名女子相愛並走入婚姻，過了不久女子卻因為疾病過世。他表示，自己這麼多年不洗澡不只是因為害怕水會帶給他疾病，同時，他也想留住當年妻子在自己身邊的味道，而村莊的居民也表示，阿穆可能是想用這種生活方式來慰藉自己的心。

Amou revealed that his life choice came about after he fell in love with a woman, which ultimately led to marriage.

However, after a short while, his wife passed away due to an unspecified disease.

He revealed that one of the reasons he didn’t bathe for so many years afterward was because he was afraid of being contaminated by the water.

At the same time, he also wanted dearly to retain the smell of his wife.

Residents of the village also remarked that this may be Amou’s way of bringing comfort to himself after the tragic loss.