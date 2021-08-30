網友路過打烊麵驚覺被盯上　細看後發現最萌食物模型｜Japanese soba restaurant sees furry addition to food sample display

【看CP學英文】許多店家常常將店內商品陳列在玻璃櫥窗裡，但路人經過可能並不是太在意，也不會注意到櫥窗裡的擺飾。但近期就有日本網友貼出非常吸睛的「櫥窗裝飾」，讓其他網友看了也紛紛表示「這真的太吸引人了！」

Many restaurants often display samples of their food products in glass windows, though passersby may often be too busy to take a closer look and possibly fail to notice the bright decorations.

However, a Japanese social media user recently posted a very eye-catching “food sample”, which led others to point out it truly is “extremely attractive!”

一名日本網友AjitsukemenmaP ( ＠yuuki122606 )近日在推特上發布了一則貼文，表示自己某天晚上走在路上時，經過了一間蕎麥麵店，總甩不掉有人在看她的感覺，仔細環顧周遭後才發現居然有隻貓坐在餐廳展示食物的櫥窗內，才恍然大悟剛剛盯著自己的是店家養的貓。

The Japanese social media user “AjitsukemenmaP” (@yuuki122606 ) shared a post on Twitter, saying that she was walking home one night when she passed a soba restaurant and felt someone’s gaze on her.

It was only after taking a closer look at the shop window did she realize that there was a cat sitting among the food samples and that what was staring at her was in fact the store owner’s pet.

只見貼文中，貓咪在櫥窗內一動也不動的跟食物模型並排坐在一起，這認真可愛的樣子，也讓許多網友為之融化，紛紛表示實在是太萌了！

In the post, the cat can be seen sitting among the food samples in the window without moving, leading social media users to exclaim that it’s too cute!

而這間蕎麥麵店在當地似乎相當知名，店裡頭兩隻店貓分別叫「Kota-chan」以及「Peta」，個性十分的溫和，不怕生，反倒非常親人，沒事做的時候就會待在窗邊看看外面的風景，而這逗趣可愛的畫面正巧被原PO捕捉了下來。

The soba restaurant is seemingly quite well known among locals, and the two cats, named “Kota-chan” and “Peta”, are also said to be very gentle, not afraid of strangers, and like to be close to customers.

When there’s nothing for them to do, they would stay by the window looking outwards, which resulted in the cute and amusing scene which was captured by the social media user.

根據媒體外媒報導，餐廳主人已經從顧客口中得知自家貓咪在網上爆紅一事，他也表示，「Kota-chan及Peta從小在餐廳裡長大，所以牠們非常的親人，也經常會代替在廚房忙碌的我來『招攬」』顧客。」

According to foreign media reports, the owner of the restaurant has known from customers that his cats have become popular on the Internet.

He explained, “Kota-chan and Peta grew up in the restaurant, so they are not afraid of other people. They often help me ‘welcome’ customers when I’m too busy in the kitchen.

可愛的照片也引來其他網友的熱烈回應，並在貼文下方附上網友於各個地區發現的可愛「食物模型」店貓，顯然這個現象在日本算是極度常見的。

The cute photos led many others to share their own encounters of “food sample cats” in other stores, seemingly indicating that it’s quite a common scene in Japan.