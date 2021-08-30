Taiwan Premier thanks Terry Gou for BNT vaccines acquisition and reservation

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) thanked Foxconn Founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) on Monday for asking BioNTech (BNT) to give priority to Taiwan’s vaccine purchase.

According to Gou’s post on Sunday evening, he had asked BNT to not only ensure that the vaccines purchased by Taiwan this year can arrive earlier but also asked them to put aside 30 million doses for the nation in 2022.

Gou added that he received a positive reply from BNT, and said he hoped the Taiwanese government can acquire more vaccines than is currently deemed necessary to save for a rainy day.

Speaking before a meeting with the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) today, Su expressed his gratitude towards Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC, 台積電) Hon Hai’s Yonglin Foundation (鴻海永齡基金會) and Tzu Chi Foundation (慈濟基金會) for their vaccine donations.

Su also pointed out that the CECC has already pre-ordered next-generation Moderna vaccines for future use and thanked Gou for his help and reminder in regards to the BNT vaccines.

When asked about the possible recipients of the BNT vaccines, Su explained that all regulations are issued according to the professional judgment of CECC officials.

Su also thanked the cooperation of all Taiwanese and assured the public that with more vaccine arrivals, BNT vaccines can be provided to more young people.