Thirty-six contacts of local COVID-19 case test negative

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taipei City’s Department of Health announced on Monday that of the 76 contacts of case 16087, 36 have tested negative while the rest are still being awaiting their tests.

Case 16087 had recently returned from the United States and had already received two shots of the BioNTech (BNT) vaccine.

As they were planning to return to the states, they acquired a self-paid COVID-19 test and the results came back positive on Sunday.

Though the risk of infecting others was deemed extremely low by health authorities, any possible contacts were still asked to undergo tests to be sure.

According to data collected by the Taipei City Health Department, case 16087 had recently traveled by MRT, bus, and train and had recently been to Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Keelung City, Yilan County, and Hualien County.

Of the 76 possible contacts listed, 8 are under quarantine and 68 are under self-health management.

Those who have been under quarantine have all tested negative for the virus on Sunday while 28 of the 68 under self-health management have received negative test results as well.

In addition, the Department of Health also revealed that another local case reported on Sunday (case 16077) had been in contact with 20 people; currently, 4 are under quarantine while 16 are practicing self-health management.

Among them, 16 are still being tested for the virus while the rest have tested negative.