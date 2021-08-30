Three local infections confirmed in Taiwan, tally at 15,991

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported three new domestic cases and five imported COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,991.

No virus-related deaths were reported today, the CECC said.

According to health officials, the three local infections included two men and one woman.

They are aged between 10 and 80; one of the cases developed feverish symptoms on Aug. 29 while the other two are currently asymptomatic.

New Taipei City accounted for all three cases, and the source of infection for two of the cases reported today is currently under investigation.

The CECC reported that among the 14,761 cases recorded between May 11 and Aug. 28, 13,673 had been released from quarantine, accounting for 92.6% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

Meanwhile, five imported cases are all male and are from India (case 16096, 16101), Thailand (case 16097), and the Philippines (case 16099) were reported today as well.

The men are aged between 10 and 70 and had arrived in Taiwan between Aug. 27 and Aug. 29.

As of press time, 15,991 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,413 imported cases, 14,525 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.