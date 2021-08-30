FDA confirms vaccines donated by Czech Republic will be viable until Feb. 2022

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taiwan Food and Drug Administration (FDA, 食藥署) announced on Monday that the two batches of Moderna vaccines provided by the Czech Republic will be available for use until January and February 2022.

According to the FDA, after the arrival of Moderna vaccines on Aug. 29, the FDA immediately sent staff to the storage site to supervise its unpacking. They also verified the number of vaccines, counted their quantities, and checked the transportation cold chain (kept between -25°C and -15°C).

The FDA also selected 600 doses of vaccines at random from both batches to test if there are foreign materials in them.

They added that they will continue the inspection to ensure that the vaccines will be safe for Taiwan citizens.