Taipei Zoo host birthday celebrations for pandas Tuan Tuan Yuan Yuan

By Vivian Hsiao, The China Post, Taiwan |
The Taipei Zoo celebrated the birthdays of Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan on Monday with a large fruitcake. (Photos courtesy of Taipei Zoo/Facebook)

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taipei Zoo celebrated pandas, Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan’s (團團圓圓) 17th birthdays on Monday with a huge three-layered fruit cake.

According to zoo officials, due to Tuan Tuan’s recent indigestion, he was unable to consume the cake and the feat was left to his daughter, Yuan Zai (圓仔).

Due to Tuan Tuan’s recent indigestion, the feat of consuming the cake was left to his daughter, Yuan Zai (圓仔). (Photo courtesy of Taipei Zoo/Facebook)

Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan were gifted by China in 2008 and with their birthdays just two days apart, zoo officials decided to help them celebrate together on Yuan Yuan’s actual birthday on Aug. 30.

Yuan Yuan can be seen happily eating the cake. (Photos courtesy of Taipei Zoo/Facebook)

The zoo made a special three-layered fruit cake and everything on the cake is shaped in circles to reflect Yuan Yuan’s name (meaning “circle” in Chinese).

In addition, as Yuan Bao (圓寶) also recently celebrated its one-year birthday and is still quite attached to her mother, zoo officials decided to let the mother-daughter duo enjoy the birthday cake together.