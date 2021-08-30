Taipei Zoo host birthday celebrations for pandas Tuan Tuan Yuan Yuan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Taipei Zoo celebrated pandas, Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan’s (團團圓圓) 17th birthdays on Monday with a huge three-layered fruit cake.

According to zoo officials, due to Tuan Tuan’s recent indigestion, he was unable to consume the cake and the feat was left to his daughter, Yuan Zai (圓仔).

Tuan Tuan and Yuan Yuan were gifted by China in 2008 and with their birthdays just two days apart, zoo officials decided to help them celebrate together on Yuan Yuan’s actual birthday on Aug. 30.

The zoo made a special three-layered fruit cake and everything on the cake is shaped in circles to reflect Yuan Yuan’s name (meaning “circle” in Chinese).

In addition, as Yuan Bao (圓寶) also recently celebrated its one-year birthday and is still quite attached to her mother, zoo officials decided to let the mother-daughter duo enjoy the birthday cake together.