「雞中霸主」尺寸嚇呆網友　同框最萌身高差夥伴更吸睛｜Huge chicken and small companion wins internet’s hearts

【看CP學英文】鄉下的早晨時光經常可以聽到公雞響亮的雞鳴，如今也有許多人開始將雞當作是寵物來飼養，而每隻雞的品種不同，也讓牠們的身型有所差異。

The rooster’s call can often be heard in the early hours in the countryside to signal a workday’s beginning; however, many have taken to keeping them as pets, and the different breeds of chickens also make for different sizes.

近日，日本一名網友(@daiouika0316)在推特上貼出一張兩隻雞並立的照片，只見照片中這兩隻雞有著「最萌身高差」，站在一起就像是大人帶著小孩出門一樣，讓網友驚呼：沒人敢欺負小雞。

Japanese social media user @daiouika0316 recently posted a photo of two chickens standing side by side on Twitter, only to have their adorable height difference become a viral topic online.

The two chickens standing together looked just like an adult with a child, leading many social media users to say that no one would dare bully the small rooster.

這位日本網友表示，巨大的雞品種名為「婆羅門雞」(Brahma Chicken)，也可以稱為梵天雞，在雞的種類中身型是數一數二的巨大。他表示，自己養的婆羅門雞體重已達4.5公斤，而在旁側立的小雞品種為「玲瓏雞」(Serama)，同時也是世界上身型最小的雞。

The Japanese social media user pointed out that the huge chicken is a “Brahma Chicken”, and is the largest chicken breed in the world.

He explained that the Brahma chicken he kept weighed around 4.5 kilograms, while the smaller standing next to it (the “Serama”), is the smallest chicken breed in the world.

根據美國ABC News報導，由於婆羅門雞過去是被當作牲畜在飼養，美國在20世紀初將婆羅門雞當作主要肉品來源。

As Brahma chickens used to be kept as livestock, farmers in the United States used them as the main source of meat in the early 20th century due to their large size, according to ABC News.

最初飼養婆羅門雞的目的是為了穩定肉和雞蛋的供給，如今因為其外觀向眾人展示而飼養，其巨大的外型與沉穩的臉成了吸引別人的特質，因為數量稀少，目前台灣有飼養的人極少。

The original purpose of raising Brahma chickens was to stabilize the supply of meat and eggs in the U.S., but now they are kept mostly for show.

Their huge appearance and calm demeanor have become a source of attraction for curious animal lovers. In addition, due to its scarcity, there are very few Brahma chicken breeders in Taiwan.

貼文一出，立刻引起日本網友熱議，「天降奇『雞』」、「有一種老大帶小弟出門的感覺」、「當門神不是問題」、「牠突然飛起來我會哭出來」、「不知道牠的肉有多少」、「這個身高差太萌了」。

As soon as the post was published, it immediately became a hot topic among Japanese social media users with some quipping that it looks like a big brother taking his younger sibling out to play.

Others also joked that it would make a good chicken guard, while a nervous social media user said they would definitely cry out if the chicken suddenly flapped its wings and flew.

但也有網友提問，這隻雞是否具有攻擊性，讓原PO立即跳出來表示，雖然牠的外表會讓大家覺得牠很凶狠，但其實牠的性格很溫和，然而跟牠相處時還是要注意不要去惹怒牠。

However, some social media users also asked whether the chicken is aggressive, leading to the breeder immediately jumping out to defend it, explaining that though its appearance will make people think it is very vicious, it’s in fact, extremely gentle.

Nonetheless, he also pointed out that it’s best to avoid angering it when in contact with it.