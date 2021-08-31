President Tsai praises launch of ‘Taiwan Plus’ English streaming platform

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The launch of Taiwan’s first international streaming platform, “Taiwan Plus” received praise from President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Monday evening.

The all-Engish platform was a project commissioned by the Ministry of Culture (文化部) to the Central News Agency (CNA, 中央社), and will provide the latest news stories about Taiwan.

President Tsai Ing-wen congratulated the launch of the platform via video on Monday, stating, “The stories of Taiwan should, of course, be told by Taiwanese.”

Tsai remarked that through Taiwan Plus, Taiwan can “emphasize its own experiences and perspectives on regional and international affairs.”

According to Business Wire, the platform will cater to an English-speaking audience and will have media professionals from the U.S., the U.K, and Canada, etc, as well as local industry professionals.

Taiwan Plus will also provide the latest news about Taiwan and source stories from Taiwan’s public and private media organizations, Business Wire wrote.

Taiwan Plus can be played on its official app, its website, and additional social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.