Taiwan reports 3 local infections, 1 imported COVID-19 case

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported three new domestic cases, one imported COVID-19 infection and one death on Tuesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 15,995.

The new cases reported today include 2 men and 1 woman, aged between 30 and 70. Among the three cases, one began displaying feverish symptoms on Aug. 16while the other two developed symptoms on Aug. 30.

Among the community infections reported today, New Taipei City accounted for two cases, while Taipei City reported one.

The source of infection of two of the cases is still under investigation by the CECC.

Meanwhile, one virus-related death was reported today. Case 16093 was a Taiwanese man in his sixties who had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in Vietnam on Aug. 8.

He returned to Taiwan via a medical charter flight on Aug. 29 and was tested and hospitalized on arrival.

His infection was confirmed on Aug. 29 and he died a day later.

The CECC reported that among the 14,784 cases recorded between May 11 and Aug. 29, 13,676 had been released from quarantine, accounting for 92.5% of confirmed cases released from quarantine.

In addition, an imported case from England was also reported today. Case 16105 is a British man in his thirties who has yet to receive a vaccine.

According to the man, he had been diagnosed with the virus in June back in England and had traveled to Taiwan with negative test results on Aug. 17.

He was tested and asked to quarantine on arrival; he later acquired another test when his quarantine period ended on Aug. 30 and the infection was confirmed today.

He is currently asymptomatic and had not been in contact with anyone during his stay, so no possible contacts have been listed by the CECC so far.

As of press time, 15,995 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,414 imported cases, 14,528 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 2 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.