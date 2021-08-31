彭博曝最新防疫韌性排行　台灣排名下滑跌至41｜Taiwan drops to 41 in COVID Resilience Ranking

【看CP學英文】全球疫情持續在延燒中，《彭博》於26日公布8月份的「全球防疫韌性排名」（The Covid Resilence Ranking），本月冠軍由挪威以總分80.1拿下第一，台灣雖疫情控制得當，但排名仍比7月退步一名，排行全球第41。

Bloomberg released its “Covid Resilience Ranking” for August on Aug. 26, which saw Norway taking the top spot with a total score of 80.1.

Although the pandemic situation has somewhat stabilized in Taiwan, the ranking still fell back one place since July, landing 41st in the world.

報告指出，台灣8月的總評分為57.2，疫苗覆蓋率為21.7%，封鎖嚴重度從71下降到56，航班載客力縮減了87.2%，在世界53個經濟體中排名41位，排名落後於奈及利亞、埃及、祕魯、墨西哥等國家。

According to the report, Taiwan’s overall rating in August was 57.2. The vaccine coverage rate was 21.7%, while the severity of the lockdown dropped from 71% to 56%.

Flight capacity shrank by 87.2%, leading Taiwan to be ranked 41st out of 53 economies in the world, lagging countries such as Nigeria, Egypt, Peru, and Mexico.

其他鄰近國家排名為新加坡第8、香港第18、中國第24、南韓第26、日本第33、泰國第49、越南第50、印尼第51、菲律賓第52、馬來西亞第53。

Other neighboring countries in Asia included Singapore ranked 8th, while Hong Kong placed 18th.

China secured a spot at 24, while South Korea ranked 26th.

The list also saw Japan at 33, Thailand at 49, Vietnam at 50, Indonesia at 51, and the Philippines and Malaysia at 52 and 53 respectively.

台灣在今年5月爆發本土疫情後，排名由全球第5名退至第15名；在6月28日公布的排名中，台灣在53個主要經濟體排行第44名，7月上升4個名次到第40名，8月則又退後一名，跌至41名。

After the outbreak of a local epidemic in May this year, Taiwan dropped from the 5th to 15th place in the world.

In the ranking released on June 28, Taiwan ranked 44th among 53 major economies, moving up 4 places to 40th in July, and dropped another place to 41st in August.

《彭博》自去年起製作全球防疫韌性排名，並於每月底公布最新結果。該排名針對全球53個規模超過2000億美元經濟體的國家進行評比並排名根據過去各國一個月的「疫苗覆蓋率」（People covered by vaccines）、「封鎖嚴重度」（Lockdown Severity）、「航班載客力」 （Flight Capacity）及「接種疫苗旅客自由度」（Vaccinated Travel Routes）四大指標來做排序。由於疫苗接種人口仍不高，航班也有所縮減，讓台灣評比處於末端班。

Bloomberg has released the Global Resilience Rankings since 2020 and publishes the latest results at the end of each month.

The rankings are based on the past month’s “vaccine coverage,” “lockdown severity,” “Flight Capacity” and “Vaccinated Travel Routes” for 53 countries with economies over $200 billion in size.

Since the vaccination population is still low and flights have been reduced, Taiwan landed near the bottom of the ranking.