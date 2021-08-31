5 major candidates for Boston mayor to gather for forum

BOSTON (AP) — All five major candidates for Boston mayor are planning to gather for a forum Tuesday, just two weeks ahead of the preliminary election which will narrow the field to just two.

The new mayor will have to grapple with a range of vexing issues from housing to policing and racial injustice to the best way to combat the coronavirus. All of the candidates are people of color and four are women, a historic first in a city that has only elected white men for the top post.

The office is currently being held on an acting basis by Kim Janey, the first Black Bostonian to take the office. Janey, who as city council president stepped in as acting mayor after former Mayor Marty Walsh left to become President Joe Biden’s labor secretary, is hoping to win the job outright.

She’s facing competition from fellow city councilors Michelle Wu, Andrea Campbell and Annissa Essaibi George. John Barros, the city’s former economic development chief, is also running.

Whoever wins will mark a turning point in Boston at a time when the city is experiencing rapid growth that is driving up housing costs and putting pressure on many long-term residents, including tenants and prospective homeowners.

All of the candidates have conceded there is a housing crisis, but have offered a variety of solutions to address the issue.

The election also marks a historic change in a city that has wrestled with racial strife throughout its history, including the turmoil over school busing in the 1970s.

All the candidates are Democrats. Mayoral races in Boston do not include party primaries. The top vote earners in the Sept. 14 preliminary election will go head to head on Nov. 2.

Tuesday’s forum is being hosted by the Greater Boston Interfaith Organization.

Since it first started electing mayors nearly 200 years ago, Boston has never elected a woman or person of color to lead the city.