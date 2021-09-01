「纖維化」標本驚現廢墟　網嚇：地點根本恐怖片場景｜Huge taxidermy creature discovered in abandoned ruins alarms internet

【看CP學英文】現在許多人喜歡前往人煙稀少的地方探險，網路上也有人組團去荒廢已久的地方直播，讓網友看得心驚膽跳。

Nowadays, many people like to go to sparsely populated places to explore. Some of them may even form travel groups through the internet and head to long-abandoned buildings, providing those who follow them online, thrills and chills.

一名日本網友(@enuenuenubi)近日在推特上傳了一張照片，只見照片中竟有一座類似海豹的巨大標本，外表早已殘破不堪，頭部的填充物更是散落一地，讓他直呼「這個廢墟創造了一個巨大的怪物」。

A Japanese social media user (@enuenuenubi) recently uploaded a photo on Twitter, showing an enormous, mounted animal similar to a seal.

The broken and peeling appearance of the animal showed the head portion of it exposed with stuffing covering the ground surrounding it.

The scary creature led the social media user to exclaim that the ruins have created its own monster.

而這張照片的背景也並不是博物館，對於這座標本為什麼會出現在這裡，讓原Po也感到很不解。

In addition, based on the setting of the photo, the stuffed animal didn’t appear to be placed in a museum, so the social media user was somewhat puzzled as to why it was there.

而根據一位當地部落客表示，這個東西是海豹的動物標本，位於日本羽幌町已廢棄的大洋小學。這個小學最初是為了礦工的小孩而興建，在1971年停止使用，後來市政府將它作為露營地使用，也於2000年關閉。

According to a local blogger, the mounted animal is a seal and is located in the abandoned Taiyo Elementary School in Haboro Town, Japan.

The elementary school was originally built for the children of miners and was closed in 1971. It was later used as a campsite by the city government but also closed in 2000.

照片一貼出後，立刻引起日本網友熱議，「太可怕了!」、「晚上會做惡夢」、「我想像的海豹不是這樣」、「也有可能是海獅」、「拜託快離開，這裡好陰森」、「這是恐怖片的場景吧」。

After the photo was posted, it immediately led to social media users commenting that they will never be able to unsee the image with many adding that they will definitely be having nightmares that night.

Others said that the seals they’ve seen look nothing like the rotting lump that is situated in the building.

Some also urged the social media user to leave the site immediately as it looked like a scene straight out of a horror film.